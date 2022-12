Cloonagh, Roscrea.

Died 24th December peacefully surrounded by his adoring family.

Reposing in Doyle’s Funeral Home, Roscrea, E53 RX08 on Monday from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm.

Private removal from his residence on Tuesday to arrive in St Cronan’s Church Roscrea for funeral mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in adjoining old Cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed live on stcronanscluster.ie