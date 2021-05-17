Daniel “Dan” O’Loughlin, Ballymacarbry and Carrick on Suir

Rossmore, Ballymacarbry, Clonmel and late of Mill Vale, Carrick-on-Suir

Predeceased by his sister Moira (Sr. Colette). Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary and very sadly missed by his children Marie, Josephine, John, Séamus, Colette (Moloney), and Donal, his 16 cherished grandchildren and his 2 adored greatgrandchildren, his sisters Leish (Vallely), Joan (Shiel), Pauline (McEnally) and his brother John, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, bother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, many good neighbours and friends.

Ar Dheis Dé Go Raibh A Anam

Removal to the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Newcastle, arriving at 11am for Requiem Mass on Tuesday followed by burial in the New Cemetery, Mollough, Newcastle.

The funeral mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click on the tab ‘NEWCASTLE’

