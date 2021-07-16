Dan Whelan, Thurles

10 Sean Treacy Avenue formerly 1 Shyann Terrace

Peacefully surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his wife Frances, daughter Helen and brothers Thomas and John. He will be sadly missed by his son Danny, daughters Carmel, Philomena, Frances and Majella, sister, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his residence for family and close friends on Sunday from 5 to 7pm.

Removal on Monday morning to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption at 10.30 for Requiem Mass at 11 followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.