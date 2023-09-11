Dan Ryan (Morrissey), Thurles

Knockmaroe, Milestone, Thurles and St. Theresa’s Nursing Home Thurles.

Dan passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Medical 4 Ward, Tipperary University Hospital and surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his parents Edmond and Sarah, brothers Martin and Dinny, sister Lizzy. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mai, brother Jimmy, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, cousins and many friends.

Reposing at O’Dwyer’s Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving on Tuesday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilcommon for funeral mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Upperchurch Cemetery.