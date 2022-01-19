Dan O’Brien, Templemore & Dublin

Dan O’ Brien

Marian Road, Templemore, and formerly Dublin. (TBL Motors and Centenary Co Op, Templemore, Co. Tipperary) 19th of January 2022,

Predeceased by his wife Margaret. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Linda, sons Mark and Donnie, son in law Sean, grandchildren Laurel and Daniele, sisters Eileen and Delores, sisters in law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore, this Friday Evening from 6 pm to 8 pm. Requiem mass in the church of the Sacred Heart Templemore on Saturday at 3 pm. Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Tipperary Hospice C/o Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore.

Dan’s requiem mass may be viewed on www.memoriallane.ie/livestream

