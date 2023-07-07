Dan Lynch, Kilkenny and Killenaule

Tybroughney, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny, and formerly of Moyglass, Killenaule.

Deeply regretted by his Wife Mary, daughter Valerie and Sons David, Richard, Pat and Conor, brothers Pat, Mick, Maurice and John, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, his 11 grandchildren, son-in-law Gerry, daughters-in-law Sharon, Christine, Susan and Karen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, May Dan rest in peace.

Dan will be reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home Carrick-on-Suir on Sunday from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Dan will be arriving at the Church of the Assumption Piltown on Monday for requiem mass at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.