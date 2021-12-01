Dan Foley, Piltown

Dan Foley

Anfield, Ballinacroney, Piltown, Co Kilkenny. 30/11/21

Arriving for funeral mass on Friday at 1.30pm in Owning Church, followed by burial in Our Lady’s Cemetery, Owning.

Family flowers only. Donations to the Irish Leukhemia Trust.

