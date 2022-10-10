Dan Flynn, Templemore

Cobbs, Templemore
9th of October 2022
Predeceased by his brothers Patrick, John and Jimmy.
Deeply regretted by his brothers Michael, Joseph and Martin, his nephews, sister-in-law, cousins, relatives, and friends.
Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Wednesday evening from 5 pm.
Removal at 7 pm to St. John the Baptist Church Castleiney.
Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11-30 am.
Interment in Templeree Cemetery afterwards.
Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to Parkinson’s Ireland C/o Grey’s Funeral Home.