Dan Flynn, Templemore

Cobbs, Templemore

9th of October 2022

Predeceased by his brothers Patrick, John and Jimmy.

Deeply regretted by his brothers Michael, Joseph and Martin, his nephews, sister-in-law, cousins, relatives, and friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Wednesday evening from 5 pm.

Removal at 7 pm to St. John the Baptist Church Castleiney.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11-30 am.

Interment in Templeree Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to Parkinson’s Ireland C/o Grey’s Funeral Home.