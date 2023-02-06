Dan Darcy, Cloughjordan

St.Kieran’s Close, and late of Templemore Road, Cloughjordan.

Suddenly but peacefully passed away on Feb 5th 2023.

Pre Deceased by his beloved mother Girlie, father Dan, brothers Christopher & Joe.

Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Joan and cherished sons Christopher, Daniel & Conal. Also by Michelle and by partners. Sister Mary, brothers Billy, Paddy, Jack, Ben, Ned, Tom, Declan, & Francis. Aunt Betty and uncles Ton & Martin. Brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, god daughters Chloe & Linda. Cousins neighbours relatives and friends.

May Dan Rest In Peace.

Reposing at SS Michael’s and Johns Church, Cloughjordan, on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem mass on Thursday morning at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the Church grounds.

Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.