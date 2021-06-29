Damien Malone, Coolbawn and Mountshannon

Bellevue , Coolbawn, Nenagh & formerly of Mountshannon Co. Clare

27th June 2021 after a short illness accepted with courage & dignity.

Deeply regretted by his loving partner Elaine, father Mike, mother Teresa, sister Bernie, brother Gordon(Chicago) sister in law Grainne, nephew Caden , neice Kayla, Mike’s partner Lourda, Elaine’s children Rebbeca, Andrew & Edel, Andrew’s partner Denise & grandson Aidan & Elaine’s close family, uncles, aunts , cousins, extended family & a wide circle of friends R.I.P.

Reposing at his home for close family & friends (E45V624) from Wednesday afternoon onwards.

Removal from his residence on Friday afternoon at 1.15 to Terryglass church for funeral mass at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

There will be an opportunity for the community to show support and to remember Damien by being present on the route, socially distanced, as the funeral cortege leaves the family home enroute to Terryglass

Family flowers only – donations, if desired to North Tipp Hospice.

