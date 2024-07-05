Damian (Damo) Dempsey, Kilsheelan

Late of Eustaceland, Kilsheelan, Clonmel.

Died suddenly abroad on 22nd June.

Pre-deceased by his grandparents Biddy & Oliver Dempsey.

Damian will be sadly missed and his short life will never be forgotten by his heartbroken parents Geraldine and Eugene, brothers Aaron and Darragh, sister Amy, Daniel, grandparent’s Mary and Tommy, his partner Roisin and boys Rian and Finn, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and his wide circle of friends who he loved dearly.

May Damian’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at home (E91HR66) on Sunday from 4pm to 7.30pm.

Funeral mass to take place on Monday at 12pm at St. John The Baptist Church, Kilcash (E91A4E9) followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.

House private on Monday.

Donations, if desired, to the Kevin Bell Trust Ireland https://kbrtrust.com/donations/