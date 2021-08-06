Cyril Wright

Templemore.

Deeply regretted by his wife Elizabeth, sons Keith & Gary, close family friend Pam, grandchildren Daniel, Aaron & Kristian, daughter in law Sarah, Keith’s Fiance Nina Stephenson, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore on Sunday from 5 PM to 7 PM.

Requiem Mass on Monday in The Sacred Heart Church, Templemore at 12 Noon, followed by cremation on Tuesday.

Cyril’s Requiem mass will be live streamed on churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish/

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Milford Care Centre, Limerick.

