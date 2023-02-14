Cyril P. Walsh, Roscrea & Laois

Glebe House, Roscrea and formerly of Garryduff, Errill, Co. Laois.

Peacefully in the excellent care of the staff of University Hospital, Limerick. In his ninety first year.

Pre-deceased by his parents Patrick and Ellen, brothers Edward, Liam, Donal, Austin and Brendan, sisters Mary, Josie and Frances.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Julia (Sheila), son Patrick, daughter Claire, daughter-in-law Bernie, adored grandson Luke, brothers Michael (Rathdowney) and Raymond (Bagenalstown), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, his much loved nieces and nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm

Private removal from his residence on Thursday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon.

Burial afterwards in Killasmeestia cemetery.