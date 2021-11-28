Corporal Seanie Dunne, Templemore

Corporal Seanie Dunne,

Mary Street, Templemore, 27th of November 2021

Predeceased by his brother Michael. Deeply regretted by his niece Michelle and Her Husband Paul (O’Toole), grandniece Gemma, great grandniece and great grandnephew, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends, rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Monday Evening from 7-9pm.

Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore on Tuesday at 2 pm.

Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

