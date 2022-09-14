Cornelius (Con) Cleary, Nenagh

Mohernenagh, Ardcroney, Nenagh

10th September 2022, peacefully, at U.H.L., surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his son Frankie, granddaughter Sarah, parents Frank and Mary-Anne, his brothers Tom, Fr. Eddie CSSR and Willie and his sister Kitty (Coughlan, brother-in-law Sean and sisters-in-law Lill and Patricia.

He will be deeply missed by his beloved wife Una, children Áine (Frost), Lena (Griffin), Teresa (Haxton), Geraldine (Kyne), Eamon, Catríona and Con, sons-in-law Michael, John, Edward and David, daughters-in-law Ailish and Gillian, his much loved grandchildren, brothers-in-law Teddy, Paddy and Joe sisters-in-law Nuala, Anne and Margaret, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Thursday at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 WF59), from 5pm until 7pm, followed by removal to St. Flannan’s Church, Ardcroney arriving at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in Ardcroney New Cemetery.

Con’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.