Corey Moore, Thurles

Kennedy Park, Thurles.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family; parents Christy and Lucy, sister Tanya, brother Evan and his girlfriend Rebecca, Chloe, Corey’s girlfriend Lola, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends especially Denis.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Bothar na Naomh Church, Thurles, on Thursday at 9.30am for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Followed by Private Family Cremation Service in Shannon Crematorium at 1pm.