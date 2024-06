Coohaun, Borrisoleigh

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home Borrisoleigh (E41 VX81) on Monday from 5pm with removal at 7:30pm to the Sacred Heart Church Borrisoleigh.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am followed by interment in Drom Old Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchcamlive.ie/borrisoleighparish