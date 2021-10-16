Con (Sonny) Corrigan, Lorrha

Redwood, Lorrha, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary.

He is survived by his loving and much loved wife Joan, in the 50th year of their marriage, his children Marion & Con, son in law Jamie, daughter in law Sandra & his grandchildren Eabha & Tadhg.

Con will be sadly missed by his sister Bridget (Bridie), brother Christy and is predeceased by his brother John.

Con will be fondly remembered by his sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces and by all who knew him.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Funeral Mass will be in St Ruadhan’s Church, Lorrha at 11.30am Tuesday, 19th Oct., followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to https://www.ageaction.ie.

Please adhere to current guidelines in regard to social distancing, face masks and handshaking.

The family would like to thank you for your messages of support and kindness in this sad time.

