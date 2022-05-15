Con O’Meara, Nenagh

Late of Pearse Street and Yewston, Nenagh.

Formerly of Air Traffic Control, Shannon Airport.

Peacefully at Limerick University Hospital on May 14th 2022.

Predeceased by his parents Tom and Tess. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Orla and Ciara and their mother Ursula, Brothers Tom and Niall, Sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and many friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home Nenagh (E45XO94) on Tuesday 17th May from 6pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to Saint Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Wednesday morning at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

Con’s family wish to express their sincere thanks to the management and staff of Rivervale Nursing Home for the loving care shown to Con.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can view it on the church livestream www.nenaghparish.ie.