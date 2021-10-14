Con Hanrahan, Ballylooby

Derravoher, Ballylooby.

Predeceased by his loving parents Thomas and Nora.

Deeply regretted by sisters Marie White and Bridget O’Gorman, brother Pat, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, his special friend Helen, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen from 7pm to 8pm on Friday.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 2.30pm in the St Kieran’s Church, Ballylooby with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

