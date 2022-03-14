Con Clear, Nenagh

Sallygrove, Nenagh.

March 11th, 2022.

Predeceased by his father Connie, loving son of Margaret and brother of Robbie, Michael and Geraldine (Carty).

Sadly missed by his heartbroken mother, brothers, sister, sisters-in-law Nichola and Michelle, brother-in-law Stephen, nieces and nephews Emma, Darragh, Niall, Maisie, Phoebe, Sean, Emily, Conor and Sally, aunts, uncles, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 7pm.

Funeral leaving the family home on Thursday (St. Patrick’s Day) at 12.15pm to arrive at St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh for Funeral Mass at 1 o’clock followed by burial in Kilmore Cemetery.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can watch it on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie.

Please continue to wear face masks in funeral home and church.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.