Dundaryark, Danesfort, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Ahenny.

Reposing in Johnston’s Funeral Home, John’s Green, Kilkenny (R95 XE00) on Monday (24th Oct) from 4.30pm with Funeral Prayers at 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Michael’s Church, Danesfort.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.