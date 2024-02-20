Colette Keane nee O’Doherty, Templemore and Roscommon

Patrick Street, Templemore and formerly Cloonadra, Ballyleague, Co. Roscommon

19th of February 2024 following a long illness.

Predeceased by her parents Denis and Alice O’ Doherty. Regretted by her daughter Sinead, son Jonathan, grandchildren, brothers Jim, Eugene, Denis and Paschal, sister Siobhan, sisters in law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Colette rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore Thursday from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Friday Morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium at 4 pm.