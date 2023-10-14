Colette Gleeson (née Coyne), Thurles

Colette Gleeson (née Coyne)
Sacre Coeur, Ballingarry, Thurles
Husband Thomas
Daughters Denise, Nives, sons Shane, Thomas,Matthew
Grandchildren Karl, Gordan, Cormac, Alexander, Gabriell, Douglas, Evan, Rebecca Aoise
Great grandchildren, Ezra Arlo Eli
Daughter- in- law Tina, sons-in-law Ambrose Joe
Sisters Pauline , Bernadette
Brother; Joe
Colette Gleeson, nee Coyne, Sacre Coeur, Ballingarry, Thurles.
Peacefully at Bon Secures Hospital Cork surrounded by her loving family.
Reposing in Ronan’s Funeral Home Ballingarry on Sunday from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to The Church Of The Assumption Ballingarry.
Funeral Mass on Monday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the Sacred Heart Cemetery Ballingarry. House Private please.