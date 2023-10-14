Colette Gleeson (née Coyne), Thurles

Colette Gleeson (née Coyne)

Sacre Coeur, Ballingarry, Thurles

Husband Thomas

Daughters Denise, Nives, sons Shane, Thomas,Matthew

Grandchildren Karl, Gordan, Cormac, Alexander, Gabriell, Douglas, Evan, Rebecca Aoise

Great grandchildren, Ezra Arlo Eli

Daughter- in- law Tina, sons-in-law Ambrose Joe

Sisters Pauline , Bernadette

Brother; Joe

Colette Gleeson, nee Coyne, Sacre Coeur, Ballingarry, Thurles.

Peacefully at Bon Secures Hospital Cork surrounded by her loving family.

Reposing in Ronan’s Funeral Home Ballingarry on Sunday from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to The Church Of The Assumption Ballingarry.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the Sacred Heart Cemetery Ballingarry. House Private please.