Clarissa Mildred Margarita Pritchard, Drangan & Wales

Clarissa Mildred Margarita Pritchard

Newtown, Drangan, Thurles, Co. Tipperary and formerly Newport, South Wales, 16th February 2022

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Roy; sister Patricia, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence in Newtown, Drangan on Thursday February 17th from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday 18th February at 11am in Drangan Church, followed by burial in the Assumption Graveyard, Drangan.

