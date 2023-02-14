Clare Meaney, Clonmel

Glenegad Road, Old Bridge, Clonmel.

Clare passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff of the Cottage Nursing Home, Clonmel.

Pre-deceased by her sister Mary and brother Tom, she will be sadly missed by her sister-in-law Sheila, nephews Tomás & Fintan, niece Edel, grand-nephew Tadhg, grandnieces Sadhbh & Saoirse, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Thursday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church.

Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.