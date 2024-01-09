Claire Fogarty, Nenagh

Laurel Lodge, Keeper View, Nenagh.

Suddenly at home on January 8th 2024. Predeceased by her beloved father Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving mother Angela, her twin sister Hilda, brothers Michael, John, William & Gerard, Sisters in law Claire & Sharon and brother in law Jason Grace. Aunt Doreen Willis, uncle Michael Starr, Nephews Kieran, Shaun & Colin, niece Amy, her colleagues at Arrabawn Co op Nenagh, cousins relatives and her great friends and neighbours.

May Claire Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral home Nenagh this Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm.

Her remains will arrive at St.Marys of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Thursday for Requiem mass at 11am followed by burial in Lisboney Old Graveyard.

Livestream of this mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie

Donations if desired to Pieta House.