Christy Shortt, Thurles

Ikerrin Court, Thurles.

At the great age of 92 years, after a short and bravely borne illness, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his parents Tom and Mary-Agnes (Butler Avenue, Thurles), wife Mary (née Scully), daughters Mary and baby Ruth, grand-daughter baby Anna.

Deeply regretted by his family, his wife Marie, his children Anne, Thomas, Alice, Edward, Christopher, Joseph, Patrick, Peter, Paul, William and Catherine, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, cousins and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, on Thursday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.