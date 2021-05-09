Christy Ryan, Nenagh

Richmond, Nenagh.

May 8th 2021, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family, predeceased by his parents Chris and Mary and father-in-law John Troy.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, wife Marie, daughters Rachel, Pamela and Rebecca, his adored grandchildren Lana, Evan, Mya and Jack, son-in-law John Reddan, Pamela’s partner Andrew Comerford and Rebecca’s partner Darren Purcell, uncles Mick and Billy, aunt Bernie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines a family Funeral Mass for Christy will take place on Tuesday 11th, departing his home at 12.20pm to arrive for Mass at 1pm in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, followed by burial in Ardcroney New Cemetery, with adherence to social distancing and face covering.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

