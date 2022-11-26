Christy Maher, Roscrea

Scart and formerly of Kennedy Park, Roscrea

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his wife Statia, son Michael, brothers Liam, Nealie, Michael and Ned and sister Nancy (Griffin).

Deeply regretted by his daughter Mary, sons Thomas and Ger, son-in-law Simon, daughter-in-law Ann, grandchildren Christopher, Ciara, Katie, Sean and Lily, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Frances, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea on Sunday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Monday morning at 11.30 am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining church grounds.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie.