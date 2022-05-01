Christy Madden, Ballingarry & Galway

Lismacrory, Ballingarry (NR), Tipperary / Portumna, Galway.

Christy passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, in the exceptional care of the staff at Portumna Retirement Village.

Christy will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Nell, his sons and daughters, – Majella (Kennedy), Eileen (Gohery), Michael, Christopher, Thomas, and Marguerite (Murphy), his brother Tommy, his grandchildren, his great-grandchildren, his uncle Liam Cahill, his extended family and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Christy will repose at Portumna Retirement Village (H53 AY18) on Monday, 2nd May from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Christy’s funeral cortège will make its way to St Patrick’s Church, The Pike, Ballingarry (E53H771), via Lismacrory, for requiem Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday, 3rd May.

Family, friends and neighbours are invited, if they wish to stand at their gates or line the route, as a mark of support to the family.

Burial will take place immediately afterwards in Ballingarry Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, in lieu of flowers and Mass cards, if desired, to The Jack & Jill Foundation.