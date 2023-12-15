Christy (Lester) Halley, Cashel

Dominic’s Court Cashel and formerly of Bengurragh, Cahir.

Christy died unexpectedly at his home. He will be sadly missed by his daughters Clare (Halley) and Catherine (Gregory), grandchildren Jade, Amber, Caolan and Conor, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, his good friends and all the gang in Fox’s Pub Cashel.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir on Sunday evening from 4pm to 6pm.

Cremation service will take place on Monday in Shannon Crematorium, at 12 noon.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation.