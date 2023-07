Liskeveen, Littleton.

Christy predeceased by his parents Kieran and Aggie and his brother Liam.

Deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May Christy Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm, arriving at St. Peter’s Church, Moycarkey at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am, burial after Mass in the New Cemetery, Moycarkey.