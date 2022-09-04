Christopher (Christy) Ryan, Thurles

Loughisle, Kilcommon, Thurles

3rd September 2022, (peacefully) at Milbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport.

Beloved son of the late Martin and Winifred, brother of the late Mick, John, Larry, Martin, Dan and the recently deceased Joe.

Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Anne (Dublin), Sheila (Rostrevor) and Mary (London), brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing this Monday evening from 6 o’clock at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon with removal at 8 o’clock to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilcommon.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11.30 o’ clock, with burial afterwards to New Cemetery, Kilcommon.

Christy’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the following link: https://funeralslive.ie/christy-ryan/

“May he Rest in Peace”