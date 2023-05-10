Christopher (Christy) Phelan, Clonmel

Ard na Gréine, Clonmel.

Christy passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Tuesday afternoon surrounded by his loving family.

Last of the Phelan family of Ard na Gréine, Clonmel he is pre-deceased by his parents, brothers, sisters, son-in-law Peter and daughter-in-law Carolyne.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Margaret, Celina and Roseanne, sons Bernard, Malcolm and Dermot, grandchildren Shannon, Amy, Darragh, Don, Aaron, Derry, Ryan, Rihanna, Tristan, Béibhínn, Keelan and Saorla, great-grandchildren Sonny and Sofia, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and his many friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Thursday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Friday morning to St Oliver’s Church.

Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired to Friends of Tipperary University Hospital.

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook page.