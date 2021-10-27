Christopher “Christy” Lafford London & Ballylooby

Christopher “Christy” Lafford

Camden Town, London and formerly of Ballylooby, Cahir.

Christopher, pre-deceased by his loving wife Alice and son Tony. He will be very sadly missed by his daughter Margaret, brother Ned, cherished grandchildren Gemma, Lucy, Sam, Ellie and Siobhan, son-in-Law Kevin, great-grandsons Jack and Max, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends in England, Ireland, Australia and Canada.

Reposing, for family and close friends, in Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir on Thursday evening from 8pm to 9pm.

Funeral Mass in St. Kieran’s Church, Ballylooby, on Friday at 11am burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

