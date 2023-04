Gracepark road, Dromcondra Dublin and formerly Ballinderry County Tipperary

Predeceased by his wife Marie and infant son Brendan.

Nieces and Nephews, Grand Nieces and nephews, Great Grand Nieces and Nephews, Brothers-in-law, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Sullivan’s Funeral Home Main Street, Borrisokane Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral mass Tuesday morning at 11am at The Church Of Immaculate Conception, Terryglass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.