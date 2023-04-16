Christopher (Chris) Collins, Clonmel and London

Cashel Court, Clonmel, and formerly of Paddington and Hammersmith, London.

Chris passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Saturday afternoon surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his sister Kitty.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, daughters Karen, Tara and Siobhán, son Paul, sister Bernadette (Mitten), Joshua, Isabel, Jarrod, Ryan, Regan, Lily and Dylan, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Wednesday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church.

Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook page.