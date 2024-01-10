Christine O Donnell, Dublin & Nenagh

Ranelagh, Dublin and Ballygraigue, Nenagh.

Suddenly at home on January 6th 2024.

Predeceased by her father Benny, her baby brother Eoghan and her grandparents Hugh, Liam and Joan.

Always loved and deeply missed by her loving mother Helen, her Grandmother Chrissie, her brothers Damian, Nathan and Aaron, her sisters Sarah, Alice, Didi and Iseult,

her uncles, aunts, cousins, and a wide circle of friends and colleagues.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Her remains will arrive at St Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Friday for requiem mass at 11am.

Livestream of this mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie.

Private Cremation will follow. House Private Please.