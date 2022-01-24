Christine Cummins (nee Wilson), Rosegreen

Christine Cummins (nee Wilson)

Hills Lot, Rosegreen, Cashel, Co. Tipperary.

Reposing at her residence this Wednesday evening from 5pm to 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Rosegreen at 11.30am followed by Burial in Rosegreen Cemetery.

