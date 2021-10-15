Christine (Chris) Ryan nee Crowe, Holycross

Upper Glenbane, Holycross, Thurles

Peacefully, after a short illness bravely borne.

Predeceased by her brothers and sisters and brother in law Canon Liam.

Will be sadly missed by her loving family; devoted husband Mikie, daughters Mairead, Valerie and Louise, cherished grandchildren Jack, Robbie, Stephanie, Grace, Jamie, Kate, Emma and Jenny, sons in law Bernard, David and Liam, sister Renee (McGann, Lincoln, UK), brother Tom (Limerick), nephews, nieces, brother in law Toss (McGann), sisters in law Maura (Fogarty) and Pat (Ryan), cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her residence (E41 XR63) on Saturday from 3pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Sunday at 12.30pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey

