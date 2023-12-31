Christina Quinlan (née Maher), Nenagh & Clonoulty

Clermont, Nenagh & formerly of Goolds Cross, Clonoulty.

Peacefully in the tender loving care of the Management & staff at Ashlawn Nursing Home Nenagh.

Predeceased by her husband Paddy, her siblings Michael, Philip, Peter, Tom and Kitty, daughter-in-law MB granddaughter Lily.

She will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Catherine and Paula, sons John, Michael, Philip, Pat and David, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, Maura Quinlan and all her many grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Monday (New Year’s Day) from 5pm to 7pm. Her remains will arrive at Kilruane Church on Tuesday for Requiem mass at 11am.

Livestream details will follow shortly.

Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery.