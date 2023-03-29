Christina Long, Thurles

Glengoole South, Thurles.

29th March 2023.

Peacefully in Padre Pio Nursing Home Holycross, surrounded by her loving family.

Deeply regretted by her loving children Gerard, Andrew & Jenise, grandchildren James, Sean & Claire, daughter-in-law Janette, son-in-law Baz, great-grandchildren Charlie, Harry, Sophie, Oliver, Joey, Lexi, Kyah & Mila, brothers & sisters Ned, Cait, Pauline, Doris, Patsy & Mary, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, wonderful neighbours & friends.

Reposing at her residence Glengoole South (E41 H771), this Thursday evening from 4pm to 8pm.

Arriving at St’s Patrick & Oliver Church, Glengoole, on Friday morning for Funeral Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.