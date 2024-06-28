Christina (Ena) Nugent nee Ryan, Cahir and Dundrum

Townspark, Cahir and formerly of Carhue House, Dundrum.

Ena passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital.

Predeceased by her husband William, brothers Lawrence and Fr. Sean, sisters Bridget and Mary.

She will be very sadly missed by her loving daughters Mary and Noreen, sons Paul and Seán, brothers TJ and Noel, sister Kathleen, daughters in law Caroline and Barbara, grandchildren Robert, Lorna and Greg, great grandchildren June and Mabel, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir on Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Cahir on Sunday morning for Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen.