Christina ‘Cissie’ Walsh (nee Conlon), Roscrea

Christina ‘Cissie’ Walsh nee Conlon

50 Kennedy Park, Roscrea. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her husband Seamus. Deeply regretted by her daughters Geraldine and Margaret, sons John, Seamus, Paul, Philip, Alan and Damien, brother Jimmy, sisters Bridget and Pat, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday evening from 5-7pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.15 arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

