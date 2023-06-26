Christina (Chrissie) Hoctor, née Slevin, Nenagh & Lorrha

Melrose, Nenagh Co. Tipperary and formerly of Pearse Street and Kilregane, Lorrha.

Peacefully, surrounded by her family, in the loving care of Elaine Flynn and staff at St Conlon’s CNU, Nenagh.

Beloved wife of the late Michael (Mick) Hoctor, she is predeceased by her parents John and Mary (née Hogan) and all her brothers and sisters.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, her daughters, Máire, (Ballingarry SR), Margaret, (Wicklow), Michelle, (Dublin), Christine (Ena), her grandchildren, Samuel and Eleanore Bourke, her sons-in-law, John Dalton, Eamon Bourke and Simon. Sadly missed by her sisters-in-law, Agnes,(Lorrha), Phil (Charleville) and Eileen Butler (Clonmel), nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours, friends and the community at St Conlon’s.

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, (E45XO94) from 4pm to 7pm on Wednesday 28th June arriving at 7:30pm for prayers at St Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh.

Funeral Mass on Thursday 29th June at 11am followed by burial in Lorrha cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis uasal.

Funeral Mass may be viewed by those unable to attend on www.nenaghparish.ie.