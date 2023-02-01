Christina “Chrissie” Carr nee Ryan, Thurles

Knockmaroe, Milestone, Thurles

January 31st 2023, (peacefully) after a short illness at University Hospital, Clonmel.

Beloved wife of the late Edmond.

Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family, sons and daughter Tom, Matthew, Edward, Andrew, Siobhán and Oliver, her 12 adored grandchildren Christine, Katie, Eimear,, Killian, Lisa, Eamon, Emma, Ronan, Ciara, Anna, Aisling and Aidan, great grandchild Mikey, daughters in law Martina, Catherine, June, Clara and Aoibheann, brothers in law Packie and Bernard, sisters in law Sr. Mary and Sr. Bridget, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing this Thursday evening at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 4 o’clock to 7 o’clock followed by removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilcommon.

Requiem Mass Friday at 11.30 with burial afterwards to New Cemetery, Kilcommon.

Christina’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the following link: https://funeralslive.ie/christina-carr/

“May She Rest in Peace”