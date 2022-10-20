Christina (Chris) Grace nee Grace, Dromineer

Dromineer, Nenagh.

October 19th 2022, peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Paddy, her son Jim, sisters Alice and Poll, her brothers Tome, Jack and Jim Joe.

Much loved and sadly missed by her loving daughters Kathleen, Margaret, Mary, Patricia and Gerardine, sons John, Michael, Tom and Martin, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing on Friday at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 4.30pm until 7.15pm, followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Carrig (Ballycommon), arriving at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Monsea Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Nenagh Day Care Centre.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.