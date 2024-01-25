Christina Byrne nee O’Keeffe, Ballylooby

Derravoher, Ballylooby, Cahir, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully on Thursday 25th January 2024 in the Mercy Hospital Cork surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Byrne. Loving mother of John, Breeda, Maureen, Cathy and Geraldine. Lovingly remembered by sons in law, partners, daughter in law and grandchildren.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Costigan’s funeral home Cahir on Saturday 27th January from 4pm until 6pm.

Burial after 12 o clock mass on Sunday 28th January in the adjoining cemetery at St Kieran’s Church Ballylooby.

Family flowers only. Donations to Irish Cancer Society.