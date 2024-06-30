Christina (Bridget) O’Grady nee Hinchy, Birdhill and Ballina

Cappanakeady, Birdhill and formerly of Inchadrinagh, Ballina

29th June 2024 peacefully in the care of Ashlawn Nursing Home Carrigatoher, Nenagh.

Predeceased by her parents Stephen and Margaret.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Myles, son John, the Caplis family Coolruss, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Newport on Monday from 6 to 7.30pm.

Arriving on Tuesday to St. Joseph’s Church Ballinahinch for Requiem Mass at 11.30 with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on https://m.twitch.tv/ballinahinch